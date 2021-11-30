Telescope deal: Get $150 off the Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ at Walmart

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you can still take advantage of this great deal on a high-quality telescope: the Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ is a whopping 45% off at Walmart, offering an affordable option for those looking for a trust-worthy brand without a gigantic price tag.

The Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ offers everything you need for a successful night of observing the planets, moon and deep-sky targets such as galaxies, nebulas and star fields. Thrown into an unbeatable price of $179.99, skywatchers are supplied with a sturdy German equatorial mount, fair-quality tripod, 20mm and 4mm eyepieces, 5x24 finderscope, star diagonal, TheSkyX astronomy software and a 3x Barlow lens.

What's more, the PowerSeeker 80EQ is bundled with further accessories — 15mm and 9mm Kellner, carry case, cleaning cloth as well as a blue (#80A), red (#25) and moon filters to truly enhance your views of the night sky.

Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ & accessory bundle: $349.95 Celestron PowerSeeker 80EQ & accessory bundle: $349.95 $229.99 The PowerSeeker 80EQ is not only easy to set up, it comes fully equipped with everything you need for clear, crisp views of the night sky. Get $150 off today and you'll also receive an accessory tray packed with eyepieces, cleaning cloth and filters for spectacular night sky views.

The 20mm and 4mm eyepieces work with the optical system to provide magnifications of 45x and 225x, which can be tripled using the Barlow, however, we advise skywatchers to be mindful of the useful magnifications of 11x and 189x.

Meanwhile, if you're stuck for something to observe, Celestron's TheSkyX First Edition software will point you in the right direction: it contains 10,000 objects in its database and sky maps that can be printed for easy night-sky navigation. Three-dimensional images of stars, exoplanets and galaxies are also featured to help the skywatcher learn more about the objects in the universe.

Completing a great all-arounder for skywatching is an exquisite build, destined to last for many observing sessions to come, while fully coated optics offer excellent light transmission for clear and crisp views. If this telescope isn't what you're looking for, our Celestron telescope deals has other options currently on offer, as well as our best telescope deals for the holidays.

Be sure to check out Space.com's space deals, or our guide to the best telescopes. If you're looking for a telescope for a young skywatcher or beginner, then read our guides on the best telescopes for kids or best telescopes for beginners.