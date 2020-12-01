The Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope is 28% off, now just $285.83

Promoting fuss-free assembly and operation, the Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope is one of the easiest ways to get into skywatching. And for a massive 28% discount at Kohl's, you don't need to break the bank in order to get the latest in telescope technology — simply enter the code YOUGET20 at the checkout to qualify for the offer.

Along with a sturdy aluminum tripod and a database that allows the observer to slew to over 4,000 astronomical objects at the touch of a button, the Celestron 114LCM comes with a great selection of accessories including a 25 mm and 9 mm eyepiece, accessory tray and a StarPointer finderscope.

With the SkyAlign technology, getting the telescope calibrated and ready for rewarding observations is a simple affair: just center any three bright targets in the telescope's field of view and the GoTo's computer will work out the date, time and your location. The 114LCM is also able to take you on a pre-programmed tour if you can't decide what to study.

Celestron 114LCM Telescope Deal Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope: $396.99 $285.83 at Kohl's Use the code YOUGET20 at the checkout and get a further saving of 20% on the Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope at Kohl's. With its exquisite optics and ability to scan the cosmos at the touch of a button, this GoTo instrument is great for picking out planets, craters, nebulas and galaxies.View Deal

This Newtonian reflector offers magnifications of 40x and 111x but given the telescope's versatile 1.25-inch (31.75 mm) eyepiece fitting, skywatchers are able to accessorize the telescope even further, pushing the optical limits to 16x and 269x.

Through the field of view, skywatchers can enjoy a menagerie of night-sky wonders and at high definition, devoid of any optical distortion. The 4.5-inch (114 mm) aperture guzzles light to pick out faint and far away targets, while the fully coated optics ensure that views are crystal clear with dazzling contrast.

Whether you're looking to scan craters along the moon's terminator, track down bright galaxies or nebulas, split double stars or hunt for the Trapezium cluster at the heart of the Orion Nebula (Messier 42), the Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope makes touring the universe a breeze from one observing session to the next.

