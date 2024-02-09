Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ beginner telescope is now under $60

The Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ refractor telescope is an ideal choice for beginner astronomers and is now on offer for under $60. That's a saving of over $70 and means those looking to take their first steps into astronomy have a reliable option at a low-risk price.

You can get the Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ right now for just $59 at Walmart.

This telescope offers an all-in-one kit with a discount on an already low price point, so if you're in the market for someone without much experience, you can't go wrong. It comes with several accessories, features a lightweight and portable design and it allows you to capture your own images. It's crucial to remember the LT model, which is on offer here, is slightly different from the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ model, which we reviewed.

We've summarized the specs below and we think this discount is worth considering but, if you want to do some more research before purchasing anything, it could be worth checking out our guides to the best telescopes, budget telescopes under $500 and telescope deals.

Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ was $129.95 now $59 from Walmart. Save over $70 and get this reliable telescope for under $60. It features a 70mm aperture and all-coated glass optics for clear, bright images of your night sky targets. It also features accessories like two eyepieces, a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote, a tripod and more. There's plenty of telescope here for the price you pay.

We've explained why we think this is a deal worth considering, but now it's time to take a closer look at what exactly you get for your money. It features a no-tool setup with a 70mm aperture and all-coated glass optics, so a decent amount of light passes through the lens, which offers quality views of your targets.

There are plenty of accessories on offer too. It comes with a tripod, which allows for a more comfortable viewing experience, it also comes with two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), a smartphone adapter and a Bluetooth controller to allow you to take pictures of the targets you're viewing. You also get a red dot finder scope and a free download of Starry Night software and a two-year U.S. warranty.

Key Specs: 70mm aperture, coated glass optics, 10 and 20mm eyepieces, smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote, full-height tripod, a red dot finder scope, a pan-handle for tracking targets, a free download of Starry Night astronomy software and a two year U.S. warranty are all included in the price of this telescope.

Consensus: This isn't the final word in astronomy, but it does offer a great entry point for quite a lot price tag. This telescope will impress at first, but there are models out there that offer more. If you're looking to take your first steps into stargazing and you're not looking to break the bank, this is a pretty good option to consider

Buy if: You're a beginner or looking to buy a telescope for someone who is, this is designed for novices and offers a simple skywatching experience for a low price.

Don't buy if: You're either looking for something high-end or you're willing to splash a bit more cash than the price of this telescope.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you we would recommend either the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ or the Celestron Inspire 100AZ both of which we have reviewed and like for their beginner-friendly setup and ease of use.

