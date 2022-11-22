Save 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ with this Black Friday deal

If you're searching for Black Friday telescope deals then saving 21% on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope could be what you're looking for.

The 21% saving ($39.98 off) (opens in new tab) is a timely one because it means you can bag a bargain on a good telescope, suited for beginners, ahead of the Black Friday rush. It's this time of year when we're in the holiday season and Black Friday is fast approaching that you can often find some big discounts and indeed some great telescope deals. Hopefully, we'll see some of the best telescopes on the market discounted too.

If you're looking for something to inspire a budding astronomer or if you want to try your hand at stargazing, this is an ideal telescope for you. It's built with Celestron's usual quality, it's lightweight and it comes with a collapsible tripod. If you're wanting good views of the moon and other planets, you won't go wrong here. Discover other great gifts and deals and check out our guides for best binoculars, best star projectors and best space gifts and deals.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Refractor Telescope: was $189.95, now $149.97 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 21% on a refractor telescope that's ideally suited for beginners. A 70mm aperture and a 900mm focal length mean views of the moon and other planets are good and you get the usual quality of build from Celestron along with a lightweight design and a collapsible tripod.

There's a reason this telescope also features in our guides for best budget telescopes under $500 and best telescopes for kids. The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ offers a lot to like for such a low price point, not least because it comes with fully coated glass optics, meaning that views are clear for viewing and it avoids any 'false color.'

A 70mm aperture means enough light is able to pass through the lens, making your view of your night sky target bright enough to view, weather and conditions permitting. The focal length is 900mm meaning that this telescope is better suited to viewing the moon and other planets, rather than star clusters and nebulas.

If that wasn't enough to tempt you — there are plenty of extras that might. For your money, you also get two eyepieces to enhance your stargazing experience (20mm and 10mm), a fully collapsible tripod, a red dot finder scope, free access to Starry Night software to help you pinpoint and learn about night sky objects and a two-year warranty. All of that for under $150, now is a great time to bag a bargain.

