Save $70 on the powerful Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ telescope

The Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ telescope is $70 off on Amazon, so if you're looking for a top Summer sale, you're in luck.

You can save $70 (opens in new tab) on this telescope — which is a discount of 22% — and it's a model we like a lot. In fact, it actually ranks as one of our top telescope deals on the market right now. It's big money off and it's a sturdy design with high-quality optics and a range of accessories, so what's not to like? If you're interested in doing more research on different telescopes on the market, you can always check out our guide to the best telescopes of 2022.

This is a great telescope for those without much stargazing experience thanks to its easy-to-operate nature. Included in the accessories is a free download of a highly rated software package, which will help you understand what to look for and where to find it. If you want to check out other skywatching gear and want to make the most of available deals, be sure to check out our round-ups of Celestron telescope and binocular deals, best binoculars and binoculars deals.

Celestron AstroMaster 114 EQ Telescope $319.95 now $249.95 on Amazon. Save $70 on a telescope that is perfect for those without years and years of stargazing experience. There's a 114mm objective lens, fully coated optics, sturdy frame and it's lightweight. The accessories include two eyepieces, an adjustable tripod, a red dot finder scope, slow-motion controls and a free download of useful software. A Lithium-ion battery is included.

So what is it you get for your money? Well, it's not just a host of accessories you get to sweeten the deal and make this worthwhile. It's the quality of the telescope which we've come to expect from Celestron models. A 114mm objective lens combined with fully coated optics means you can easily view the night sky targets you want, with absolute clarity.

The optics are of high quality but so is the build, it's lightweight at 9kg (just under 20lbs) but sturdy and it comes with a fully adjustable tripod. It also features two slow-motion control knobs to make tracking targets easier. The accessories are a huge bonus too, as the two eyepieces included are 10mm and 20mm, you get a red dot finder scope and the already-mentioned tripod and a free download of the software package.

Online retailers are pushing their Summer sales and although Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, $70 off this brilliant telescope (opens in new tab) isn't something to dismiss so easily. So if you're looking for a new telescope, whether you want something easy-to-use or you're looking for something for an astronomer without much experience, this deal is perfect for you.

