This Celestron beginner telescope is 18% off before Prime Day

The Celestron 70mm Travel Scope is 18% off on Amazon in this early Prime Day telescope deal. Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event starts Oct. 8, and we have a roundup of all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals, which you can check out.

Save 18% on the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope when you grab it on Amazon ahead of Big Deal Days.

Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope is ideal for beginners, and, at under $90, it's a low-risk investment if you're taking your first steps into astronomy. You get plenty of telescope for your money. It comes with fully coated optics, a 70mm aperture and a range of accessories. This is a deal worth considering if you don't have any prior stargazing experience, you're on a budget and you don't want to risk seeing what telescope deals may appear over Big Deal Days or Black Friday.

Celestron 70mm Travel Scope: was $109.95 now $89.95 at Amazon US Save 18% on a telescope designed with beginners in mind. It features a 70mm aperture and fully coated optics, allowing enough light to pass through to make objects appear bright and clear. It also comes with a tripod, two eyepieces, a carry bag and the basic edition of Celestron's Starry Night software.

Image 1 of 2 Celestron 70mm Travel Scope in black with accessories on a white background. (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Celestron)

For your money, you get a suitably sized 70mm beginner telescope that allows enough light to pass through to make what you're viewing appear bright, and the fully coated glass optics help the image appear clear. It also comes with a full-height tripod and a carry bag, making it ideal for taking with you on the go. It also comes with two eyepieces and a two-year warranty, so you can rely on the quality you get from this telescope.

Amazon's Big Deal Days event is just like Amazon Prime Day; a range of discounts will be exclusively available to Prime members, just ahead of Black Friday. This deal is worth considering if you're looking to take your first steps into astronomy and you're on a budget. Plus, you don't have to wait to see what deals may or may not appear.

Key features: 70mm aperture, fully coated optics, a carry bag, a full-height tripod, two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm), a finderscope and Celestron's Starry Night Software Basic Edition.

Price history: In the past year or so, this telescope has ranged from about $70 to $117. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, this is good value.

Consensus: This is a deal worth considering if you're new to astronomy or you're buying for someone who is, even children. It's ideal for transporting, too, as it has a compact design and comes with a backpack. If you're on a budget and don't want to risk what deals may or may not appear over Big Deal Days and Black Friday, this is worth considering.

✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that's designed for carrying around and is suitable for novices from an industry-leading manufacturer and you're on a budget.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the Big Deal Days sales or you're looking for something a little more upmarket.

