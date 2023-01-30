We've spotted 50% off the Bushnell H20 10x42 binoculars

By Alexander Cox
published

Bushnell H20 10x42 Binoculars
(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're looking for a new pair of binoculars but you're wanting a top deal, then you're in luck, as we've spotted the Bushnell H20 10x42 binoculars are now half price. 

Getting these binoculars for half-off means a $65 discount (opens in new tab) on a good-quality pair of binoculars from a popular and reliable manufacturer. In fact, we think this is one of the best binoculars deals currently out there on the market. We also have a round up of the best Bushnell binoculars deals — where these also feature — if you want to scope out more offers from the manufacturer. 

There's a lot to like about these binoculars, not just the saving, as they're weatherproof, offer clear views with good optics and they have a textured grip for comfort and ruggedness. While even the best binoculars may not offer the same viewing power as the best telescopes, they are often a great cheaper alternative, even if you cash in on some top telescope deals

Bushnell H20 10x42 Binoculars was $130.95 now $64.90 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save 50% on a pair of binoculars designed to maximize light transmission and are perfectly suited for outdoor viewing. For your money, you get multi-coated optics and Bak-4 prisms for crystal clear views. You also get 10x magnification as well as waterproof and fog proof qualities. 

Note: Stock is low, so you'll have to act fast to make the most of this deal. 

If you are in the market for a new pair of binoculars, these definitely are worth considering. The good-sized aperture and magnification power means they're ideal for seeing terrestrial targets as well as meteor showers and the stars. 

When it comes to the specs, the Bushnell H20 10x42 are more than dependable and worth the money. You get a 10x magnification and a 42mm objective lens diameter combined with good quality, multi-coated optics and Bak-4 prisms for a reliable viewing experience. 

There's also a textured grip and non-slip rubber armor for added comfort and protection, as well as a waterproof and fog proof design, making the binoculars ideal for outdoor use. These are ideal for viewing terrestrial objects whether that's wildlife, sports action or distant views, as well as meteor showers and stars. 

A large center-focus knob for easy adjustments and twist-up eyecups offer an easier viewing experience and a lifetime warranty gives you the peace of mind. These binoculars are now 50% off (opens in new tab) and now is definitely the time to cash in, as stock is running low. 

