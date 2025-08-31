Pluto quiz: Can you figure out this dwarf planet?

An close up of Pluto's surface

Once hailed as the ninth planet, Pluto has long captured the imagination of stargazers and scientists alike. Though it was reclassified as a dwarf planet, its story is far from small.

Pluto is a land of extremes — icy mountains, vast plains of frozen nitrogen, and a thin atmosphere that changes with its seasons. Its surface is marked by heart-shaped regions and mysterious dark patches, revealing a surprisingly dynamic world.

In this quiz, you’ll explore its secrets, history, and the discoveries that continue to reshape our view of the solar system.

Whether you still think of Pluto as a planet or embrace its dwarf status, this quiz will take you on a journey through its icy terrain, curious moons, and scientific milestones.

Try it out below and see how well you score!