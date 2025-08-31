Pluto quiz: Can you figure out this dwarf planet?
Think you know Pluto? From icy plains to planetary debates, this quiz dives deep into the mysteries of our solar system’s most controversial—and captivating—dwarf planet.
Once hailed as the ninth planet, Pluto has long captured the imagination of stargazers and scientists alike. Though it was reclassified as a dwarf planet, its story is far from small.
Pluto is a land of extremes — icy mountains, vast plains of frozen nitrogen, and a thin atmosphere that changes with its seasons. Its surface is marked by heart-shaped regions and mysterious dark patches, revealing a surprisingly dynamic world.
In this quiz, you’ll explore its secrets, history, and the discoveries that continue to reshape our view of the solar system.
Whether you still think of Pluto as a planet or embrace its dwarf status, this quiz will take you on a journey through its icy terrain, curious moons, and scientific milestones.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.