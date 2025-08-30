Neptune Know-It-All: A Neptune trivia quiz

An close up of Neptune and a few of its moons in space.

Named after the Roman god of the sea, Neptune is a world of powerful storms, deep mysteries, and breathtaking beauty.

Neptune may be distant, but it’s anything but quiet. With the fastest winds in the solar system — reaching up to 1,500 miles per hour — it’s a planet of swirling chaos beneath a calm blue exterior.

The planet also sports faint rings made of dust and ice, adding to its mysterious allure. This quiz will dive into Neptune’s entourage and the strange dynamics of its outer world.

Whether you’re a space enthusiast, a trivia lover, or just curious about the coldest corners of our solar system, this Neptune quiz is your chance to explore the unknown.

Try it out below and see how well you score!