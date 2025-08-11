Can you name all the planets in order in the solar system? Try our new quiz to find out!

Think you know your way around the solar system?

From the scorching surface of Mercury to the icy edges of Neptune, our planetary neighborhood is full of wonders. The order of the planets isn’t just trivia—it tells a story about temperature, composition, and even the possibility of life. Understanding the planets' sequence helps us grasp how the solar system formed and how it functions today.

In this quiz, you’ll be challenged to put the eight planets in their correct order from the Sun.

Whether you're a seasoned space explorer or just dipping your toes into astronomy, it's time to test your cosmic knowledge!

Try it out below and see how well you score!