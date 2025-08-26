Mars quiz: How well do you know the Red Planet?
This quiz will challenge your knowledge of Mars' features, missions, and mysteries.
Get ready to explore the Red Planet — our dusty, windswept neighbor that's captured human imagination for centuries.
Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and a top contender for future space missions and maybe even colonization.
We've sent dozens of missions to Mars, from orbiters to rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance. These robotic explorers have uncovered fascinating details about Martian soil, climate, and even organic molecules. But there's still so much we don't know. Could microbes be hiding beneath the surface? Will humans walk there in our lifetime?
In this quiz, you'll test your knowledge of Mars' terrain, history, and the science behind its allure.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
