Venus quiz: How much do you know about this hottie?

Venus is sometimes referred to as "Earth's evil twin."

Say hello to Earth's hellish twin! Venus may look serene from afar, but beneath its cloudy veil lies one of the most intense environments in the solar system.

Its surface is dotted with massive volcanoes, endless plains' and mysterious highlands. And those golden clouds? They're made of sulfuric acid. Perfect setting for a planet named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty, right?

Despite its harsh conditions, Venus has long fascinated scientists. Could it have once harbored oceans or even life? Missions like Venera and Akatsuki have helped peel back the layers of mystery, but Venus still holds plenty of secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Whether you're a planetary pro or just curious about our cosmic neighbors, it's time to dive into the dazzling, dangerous world of Venus. Let's see if you can handle the heat — or if you'll get lost in the clouds.

Try it out below and see how well you score!