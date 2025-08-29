Uranus quiz: Do you know the Tilted Planet?
This quiz will challenge your knowledge of Uranus's strange rotation, chilly atmosphere, and curious collection of moons.
Get ready to explore one of the most unusual planets in our solar system — Uranus, the tilted ice giant that spins on its side and keeps scientists guessing.
Add in a lopsided magnetic field and faint rings, and you’ve got a planet full of cosmic quirks waiting to be uncovered.
Whether you're a space trivia pro or just diving into the cosmos, Uranus is sure to surprise you.
Whether you're fascinated by planetary oddballs or just love a good challenge, this quiz will take you deep into the icy realm of Uranus.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
