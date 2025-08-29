Uranus quiz: Do you know the Tilted Planet?

An close up of Uranus in space.

Get ready to explore one of the most unusual planets in our solar system — Uranus, the tilted ice giant that spins on its side and keeps scientists guessing.

Add in a lopsided magnetic field and faint rings, and you’ve got a planet full of cosmic quirks waiting to be uncovered.

Whether you're a space trivia pro or just diving into the cosmos, Uranus is sure to surprise you.

Whether you're fascinated by planetary oddballs or just love a good challenge, this quiz will take you deep into the icy realm of Uranus.

Try it out below and see how well you score!