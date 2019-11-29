Hallmark's Astronaut Snoopy Is 50% Off on Amazon (Timex Watches on Sale, Too!)

The Astronaut Snoopy plush doll flown to the International Space Station stands 8 inches tall and was made by Hallmark.

Astronaut Snoopy, that classic space pooch from Peanuts, has launched a comeback this year with his own Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Apple TV+ cartoon series, books and yes, toys. And on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), NASA and Peanuts announced that a new Astronaut Snoopy plush doll is flying in space on the International Space Station!

That Astronaut Snoopy Plush from Hallmark normally retails for $14.99, but Amazon has it marked down to $7.49, saving you 50% this Black Friday. Like any good astro-mutt, Astronaut Snoopy comes with a clear plastic helmet and a metallic orange spacesuit with NASA's meatball logo. It's 8 inches tall and 4 inches wide and long.

The Astronaut Snoopy Plush is part of a Snoopy celebration of the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 moon landing, which occurred in July. Snoopy has also been a mascot for spaceflight safety at NASA, which doles out a Silver Snoopy award to employees who go above and beyond to keep astronauts safe.

In 2018, NASA and Peanuts Worldwide announced plans to launch new Astronaut Snoopy books, clothing and more to both celebrate Apollo 11 and inspire a new generation of kids in space exploration. So it's not surprising that Hallmark's Astronaut Snoopy isn't the only thing on sale this Black Friday.

Timex released a full line of Astronaut Snoopy watches earlier this year. But today, two Timex Weekender Peanuts Collection watches are on sale.

The first, which shows Snoopy in his spacesuit on what appears to be Mars, is 16% off, available for at most $54.51 (down from $65).

A second Timex watch is the "All Systems Are GO!" Astronaut Snoopy Watch, which is 17% off at $53.96, also down from $65.

And there's a few more Astronaut Snoopy Amazon deals out there this Black Friday. here's what we found:

