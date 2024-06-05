Father's Day telescope deals: Save $400 on Unistellar smart telescopes

Unistellar is hosting a sitewide Father's Day deal of $400 off their smart telescope range. The range includes the eVscope 2, eQuinox 2 and the Odyssey models (including the Pro and Red editions).

Gift the universe this Father's Day with a sizable discount on multiple smart telescopes that we recommend. In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review and eQuinox 2 review, we found that they work well in tandem with an easy-to-use app and can provide an immersive stargazing experience as well as good astrophotography features. That's on top of the high-quality optics that feature in these telescopes. We haven't yet reviewed the Odyssey models, but the specs are impressive too.

If these deals aren't quite right for you, you can always scroll through other top options in our best smart telescopes, telescope deals and best telescopes guide.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope was $2499 now $2099 from Unistellar. Save $400 on a telescope that's easy-to-use, offers quick night sky views and features a slick design. For a more in-depth look at this telescope, take a look at our eQuinox 2 review.

Unistellar eVscope 2 Smart Telescope was $4899 now $4499 from Unistellar. Save $400 on a telescope that offers a simple setup, a stunning design, a Nikon eyepiece and a well-designed app to help control and navigate your stargazing sessions. We have a eVscope 2 review, which you can check out for a more in-depth look.

Unistellar Odyssey Smart Telescopes From $2099 on Unistellar's. Save $400 on a line of telescopes that now range from $2099 up to $4099. This telescope features a 320mm focal length, allowing for a wide field of view. The mirror diameter is 85mm and it features a celestial database of over 5000 targets alongside a star database of over 37 million. The Pro model is also $400 off and so is the Pro Red.

The advantage of having a smart telescope that works in tandem with an easy-to-use app is that it does all the heavy lifting for you. It may not be for 'purists' who want to navigate the night sky and find targets without technology but these telescopes will guide you and lock on to visible targets. They also come with a database of over 5000 celestial targets as well as over 37 million stars.

In terms of specs, the eQuinox 2 offers a 450mm focal length, a sizable 114mm mirror diameter and 6.2MP image resolution. That's on top of an 11-hour battery life and the database mentioned above. The eVscope 2 offers the same focal length and a 114mm aperture on top of the 64GB storage and a useful magnification of 150x digital (optical, 50x).

The Odyssey line offers a shorter focal length and a slightly narrower mirror diameter but does benefit from the same database so you get a wider view of the cosmos, but you can still locate and track targets. The standard, Pro and Red Pro models are all $400 off.

Image 1 of 3 The eVscope 2 is the most premium smart telescope that Unistellar makes and features a Nikon eyepiece. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The eQuinox 2 is still a big hitter when it comes to smart telescopes but is more affordable then the eVscope 2. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Odyssey and Odyssey Pro smart telescopes are designed to be smaller, more convenient and easier to buy into the Unistellar range. (Image credit: Unistellar)

Key Specs: The database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million star targets is available for all telescopes. The eVscope 2 offers a 450mm focal length and 114mm aperture, the eQuinox 2 offers a 450mm focal length and 114mm mirror diameter and the Odyssey line offers a mirror diameter of 85mm and a focal length of 320mm.

Consensus: If you have a sizable budget and you want a telescope that will locate and point you toward night-sky targets with ease while providing good views, and offering astrophotography capabilities, this sitewide deal is worth considering.

Buy if: You're looking to get into astronomy but want to get started fast, have help guiding you through the night sky and would like additional scientific and cultural information on what you're observing.

Don't buy if: You're on a tight budget, or you prefer locating and tracking targets manually like traditional astronomers.

