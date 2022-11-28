These binoculars can reveal the stars: Now they're $65 off for Cyber Monday

Binoculars for stargazing? Yes, you heard that right. The Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars give huge magnification and large aperture lenses to peer into the cosmos and they're now $65 off for Cyber Monday.

A massive 20x magnification in these stargazing binoculars means you can see further into the night sky than ordinary binoculars. But it's not just about high-powered lenses when it comes to skywatching with binoculars. They also need to be able to let in as much light to your eyes as possible because the night sky is notoriously dark.

Fortunately, Celestron has thought of that and equipped these monstrous binoculars with 80mm objective lenses — that's a massive aperture and designed for only one purpose: to drink in as much light as possible. Useful for stargazing though it is, these binoculars are also ideal for birdwatching, wildlife spotting and even distant vehicle and air shows. For any small, far-off object or low-light scene you find yourself in, these Celestron SkyMaster 20x80s should keep up.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binocular: was $199.95 , now $134.99 at Amazon

Handholding these binoculars may take some doing if you're observing for long periods. That's why Celestron has integrated a built-in tripod adapter which easily connects to the head of one of the best tripods. They also come with a carry pouch and instruction manual.

Multi-coated optics protect the BaK-4 glass elements and reduce flare and ghosting when observing. Long eye relief means even eyeglasses wearers can enjoy the binoculars without issue. The protective rubber coating keeps them safe from accidental knocks and bumps and the binocular is water resistant, too.

