'The Mandalorian' season 2 will bring Baby Yoda back to us Oct. 30

Season two of "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus launches on Oct. 30 to bring Baby Yoda back to all of us.

We knew that the second season of "The Mandalorian" would air sometime in October and one rumor suggested it might be as early as Oct. 7 … but we now have an exact premiere date confirmed by Disney Plus: Oct. 30.

Sadly, that's about all we know about season two of "The Mandalorian" as Disney is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest. We don't know how many episodes will make up the new season, but we do have a pretty good idea of the cast and the characters that will appear (although not everyone has been officially confirmed in these specific roles by Disney).

This is the day. New Episodes Streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZlJua6SEP8September 2, 2020

Here's what we expect to see of the cast as of now:

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (not officially confirmed)

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (not officially confirmed)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (not officially confirmed)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (not officially confirmed)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (not officially confirmed)

And let's not forget, Disney has a number of live action "Star Wars" spin-off TV shows still to come, including one based on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from "Rogue One" and anothercentered around Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ILM Animation Director Hal Hickel recently posted r the production crew's new logo for season two of "The Mandalorian" on Twitte. Any of these would be worth a barrel full of beskar.

But if you can't wait until October, some brand new images from season two have dropped …

Image 1 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 2 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 3 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 4 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 5 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 6 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 7 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus) Image 8 of 8 New pics show Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (as Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga), the Mandalorian himself, a Tusken Raider on a Bantha…and of course, Baby Yoda (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , showrunner Jon Favreau said: "As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines."

"The world was really captivated by 'Game of Thrones' and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member," he added.

The first season of "The Mandalorian" is on Disney Plus, which is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year in the U.S. and in the U.K., it's £6 a month, or £60 a year. It's also available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, India, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, France and Japan.

