'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 release date revealed

We didn't get a new trailer for Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" at this year's Comic-Con@Home event — in fact, we've only seen the teaser trailer that showed at last year's New York Comic Con . It seems a trifle odd that CBS passed on the opportunity given it literally had a captive audience for the Star Trek Universe panel, so fingers crossed we'll get one soon and no doubt it will catch everyone by surprise and then shortly after cause the internet to explode.

However, just a day after Comic-Con@Home ended, CBS did give confirm the 13-episode Season 3 premiere date, which will be Oct. 15, on CBS All Access.

And, sci-fi fans, from October onwards, we can expect a lot of quality TV, as the second season of " The Mandalorian " also airs in October and while the exact date hasn't been confirmed by Disney Plus, one ru m or suggests that it might be as soon as Oct. 7. It's not yet known how many episodes will be in Season 2.

While little is known about what to expect in the new season of "Star Trek: Discovery" — aside from the fact that the crew has been catapulted 930 years into the future to the year 3186, or thereabouts — we can expect a whole host of stars in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," including:

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (rumored)

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett (rumored)

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano (rumored)

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze (rumored)

Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth (rumored)

Not much is known about the predicament that awaits the crew of the USS Discovery in season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access. (Image credit: CBS All Access)

Plus, don't forget, we've got " Star Trek: Lower Decks ," which launched this week on the CBS All Access subscription service. The Trek won't end there as "Star Trek: Prodigy" is still to come on Nickelodeon, plus " Star Trek: Strange New Worlds " and a Section 31 spin-off in pre-production.

What a time to be a Trekkie.