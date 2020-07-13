'Star Trek: Lower Decks' warps onto TV Aug. 6. See the 1st full trailer!

For only the second time, "Star Trek" is about to have an animated series and it's first full trailer has warped onto the internet.

The new show, called "Star Trek: Lower Decks," joins an acclaimed collection of new shows that currently includes " Star Trek: Discovery " and " Star Trek: Picard" and will soon also include " Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ."

"Star Trek: The Lower Decks" will premiere Aug. 6 on the subscription service CBS All Access. (While "Discovery" and "Picard" are currently available on Netflix and Amazon outside the US, there's no word yet on whether "Lower Decks" will stream elsewhere.) New episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available weekly.

"Lower Decks" is developed by Mike McMahan, creator of Hulu's "Solar Opposites" and co-creator of "Rick and Morty." It focuses on the support crew aboard an insignificant Starfleet starship, the California-class USS Cerritos, shortly after the "Next Generation" era, in 2380, after the events of "Star Trek" Nemesis."

"Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: 'I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.' His cat's name is Riker. His son's name is Sagan. The man is committed," showrunner Alex Kurtzman told Deadline .

The name of the show is more than likely a throwback to the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Lower Decks," (S07, E15) which followed four junior officers involved in a top-secret mission.

The cast includes, Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Noel Wells (Ensign Tendi), Jack Quaid (Ensign Boimler), Tawny Newsome (Ensign Mariner), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Ransom) and Gillian Vigma (Dr. T'ana).

"Lower Decks" is the second cartoon incarnation of "Star Trek," following on from "The Animated Series." Set aboard the USS Enterprise during Captain Kirk's tenure, it was voiced by all the original cast members and played a vital role in keeping "Star Trek" alive during the off-period in-between "The Original Series" and "The Motion Picture" movie.

Plus, don't forget, we've still got a Section 31 spin-off in pre-production, starring Michelle Yeoh and another animated series in production for Nickelodeon.

