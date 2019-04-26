'Star Trek' Animated Series Announced for Nickelodeon

A new "Star Trek" animated series has gotten the green light to run on Nickelodeon.

If every project in development comes to fruition then we won't have had this much "Star Trek" on our screens since the late '90s, when there were three series running simultaneously and a movie here and there.

Joining " Star Trek: Discovery ," there's a Captain Picard spinoff series — which has just started shooting in Los Angeles — a spinoff focused on the "Discovery" character Philippa Georgiou, more " Short Treks " and a " Star Trek: Lower Decks " animated series.

The new, as-of-yet untitled series will be more kid-friendly than "Lower Decks," and while the majority of current Trek programming is headed to CBS All Access, this one will air on Nickelodeon.

Kevin and Dan Hageman, who were writers on "The Lego Movie," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu" are creating the new show.

According to the Nickelodeon press release, the new "Star Trek" original CG-animated series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon and will feature "a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation."



"'Star Trek's' mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future," Alex Kurtzman, who is an executive producer on the project, said in the statement. "Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that's never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing 'Trek' to a younger generation around the world."

Kevin and Dan Hageman, who are set to create a new "Star Trek" animated show to air on Nickelodeon. (Image credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

