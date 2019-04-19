Tickets on Sale for 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' Documentary 'What We Left Behind'

Tickets are now available for the long-awaited, crowdfunded "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" documentary film, " What We Left Behind ."

Showing in movie theaters across the country for one night only on May 13, 2019, released by Fathom Events, the film presents a fascinating in-depth look at the past, present and future of a series whose dark, edgy take on Gene Roddenberry's vision was often misunderstood when it premiered, but has grown into a beloved mainstay in the "Star Trek" franchise.

When it first aired in January 1993, "DS9" — as it's generally shortened to — felt a little out of place in the "Trek" universe. Another series set in the 24th century seemed superfluous, since "The Next Generation" was still very successful. Added to which it would be set on a space station, that didn't move, rather than a starship, so how could the characters have adventures exciting enough to maintain a series? The answer was to let the adventures come to them. And they did.

"What We Left Behind" will provide an in-depth look at the past, present and future of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." (Image credit: Paramount)

The relatively new, darker style of "DS9" represented a break from convention for "Star Trek" and undoubtedly paved the way for a welcome, new style of darker, more gritty sci-fi — all you have to do is look at Ron Moore and "Battlestar Galactica."

Avery Brooks as Commander Sisko in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." (Image credit: CBS/Getty)

"DS9" showrunner Ira Steven launched the fundraising campaign two years ago, and every member of the cast contributes to the film, including Nana Visitor, Terry Farrell, Rene Auberjonois, Alexander Siddig and Andrew Robinson. Sadly though, Avery Brooks' contribution is limited to archive footage.

The official trailer offers a glimpse of what we can expect, including remastered, high-definition transfers of the original film footage, as well as newly enhanced visual-effects shots especially made for the documentary, plus insights from the cast and crew, tears of joy, tears of sadness, storyboards and so much more.

To find out which cinema is showing the documentary, just search on the Fathom Events website — plus you can buy your tickets here, too.

All seven seasons of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K. It's also available on CBS All Access and to buy on Amazon Prime and on DVD .

The cast of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (Armin Shimerman, Alexander Siddig, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Cirroc Lofton, Avery Brooks, Terry Farrell, Colm Meaney) (Image credit: Everett Collection)