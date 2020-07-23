A Space Fan's Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2020

This year's San Diego Comic-Con is ... a little different. The world is different and we've all had to make some changes to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic and San Diego Comic-Con is no exception. But instead of cancelling it outright – thank goodness – this year it's gone virtual, in other words, it's all on the internet and it's all free to watch.

While we won't be able to see our favorite stars in person or enjoy the atmosphere of the buzz of the crowds in the glorious San Diego sunshine, we can still see our favorite stars in (mostly) pre-recorded panels on YouTube. Plus of course, there will still be new trailers, announcements and hours of discussion about all your favorite sci-fi shows. So, let's look on the bright side, at least we won't have to worry about ridiculously priced hotel rooms, sunburn or aching feet.

Renamed Comic-Con@Home for this year, every event will be shown online. The daily schedules are now available on the Comic-Con website and as part of each listing there's a link that will take you to a YouTube page featuring the video. Each event will be available from the date and time that it's scheduled, plus the panels will also be available on the official Comic-Con YouTube channel.

So, to ensure you don't miss a thing, we've scanned the schedule , analyzed the sensor readings and pulled out the can’t-miss panels that you should make your top priority.

Thursday, July 23

The entire cast of both "Discovery" and " Picard " get together virtually to talk about the previous seasons and more importantly, what we can look forward to, including " Lower Decks " and " Strange New Worlds." Fingers crossed we might even get a new trailer for "Discovery" season 3 and a premiere date.

Time: 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT).

A panel of notable scientists and sci-fi writers examine the depiction of science and scientists in TV and film and explore how onscreen representations compare to real life. They'll look at when it's right, when it's wrong and when it's wrong for the right reasons.

Time: 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT)

Hulu's original comedy "Solar Opposites" centers on a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world and crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. The cast will gather together virtually to talk about season 1 and shows us new footage from the second season.

Time: 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT).

"Star Trek" has a long history of portraying strong female characters, from Uhura to Janeway to Burnham. A panel of sci-fi writers will examine the role of women in "Star Trek" from "The Original Series" to the present day.

Time: 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. EDT/1900 GMT).

From tricorders to transporters, the tech of "Trek" has inspired countless sci-fi writers, scientists and innovators. Science advisors from all incarnations of "Star Trek" will come together to examine the legacy and role of science and technology in "Star Trek."

Time: 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT/0000 July 24 GMT).

Friday, July 19

From tracking fobs and jetpacks, to wrist rockets and flamethrowers, a panel of sci-fi writers and science experts will examine the every day carry of the most well-equipped bounty hunter in the "Star Wars" universe.



Time: 10 am PDT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT)

A panel of DC writers and experts will gather together to give you the inside scoop on what's in store for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other heroes and villains in the DC universe.

Time: 10 am PDT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT)

The multi-talented writer and director's one-man show is always a must-see at San Diego Comic-Con, so sit back and enjoy the amusing tales he has to share about working on your favorite movies and TV shows.

Time: 5pm PDT (8 p.m. EDT/0000 July 25 GMT)

Everyone likes a bit of Archer and the award-winning animated comedy returns for its 11th season later this year. The cast gathers together for what will no-doubt be a lively discussion and the reveal of some not-to-be-missed details about the new season.

Time: 5pm PDT (8 p.m. EDT/0000 July 25 GMT)

Saturday, July 25

Neil deGrasse Tyson will be joined by Brannon Braga among others for a conversation about what's in store for the next chapter of " Cosmos " and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series. Featuring an introduction by executive producer Seth MacFarlane.

Time: 10 am PDT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT)

Hosted by William Shatner, a panel of NASA astronauts and scientists will talk about the future of space exploration and in particular, returning to the Earth's only natural satellite.

Time: 11am PDT (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT)

The creative talent behind some of the most popular characters in the DC universe gathers to talk about their newest projects and what the future holds for the comic industry.

Time: 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT)

Bestselling sci-fi authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson will join other notable writers and editors to talk about the new Dune graphic novels, comics, and original novels coming out later this year.

Time: 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT)

The first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic, it follows seven of the world's best pilots as they train to become astronauts for the newly formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. The cast will talk about this new show and there will be a chance to see some footage.

Time: 1 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT)

Coming from the BBC in September 2020 and running for 12 weeks, "Time Lord Victorious" is a brand-new, multi-platform Doctor Who story told across comics, novels, audio, vinyl and digital. The team behind this gathers to talk about what we can expect to see from our gallant Gallifreyan.

Time: 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT/2100 GMT)

The cast, together with series creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore, get together to talk about highlights from season one and show off a first look at the highly anticipated second season.

Time: 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT/2100 GMT)

Executive producers, writers and actors from the smash-hit show will be joined by a team of scientists to talk about how the exciting stories from this show came to life and whether or not they got the science behind it right.

Time: 3 p.m. PDT (6 p.m. EDT/2200 GMT)

Based on Aldous Huxley's legendary novel, "Brave New World" imagines a dystopian world ruled by the heavy hand of an authoritarian government. The cast is joined by the show's creators for an in-depth behind-the-scenes look of the highly anticipated new series that streams exclusively on Peacock, NBC Universal's new streaming service, starting on July 15.

Time: 3 p.m. PDT (6 p.m. EDT/2200 GMT)

"G-LOC" is the story of a young man who has fled from Earth through The Gate to find a new home on Rhea, but the early human settlers of that planet have decided that they will no longer accept refugees from Earth. What follows is an adventure that could determine the future of mankind. Join the cast and director for a discussion about this forthcoming sci-fi movie.

Time: 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT/0000 GMT)

The bonkers, but brilliant " Farscape " is currently showing on Amazon Prime and there has been some talk of its return. Cast members and writers from the show gather in celebration of this epic sci-fi series.

Time: 6 p.m. PDT (9 p.m. EDT/0100 GMT)

Sunday, July 26

A group of Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers and scientists will discuss the latest Mars rover missions, the problems they faced when things went wrong and how those technical issues were overcome from 64.5 million miles away.

Time: 11 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT)

Time: 1 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT)

What will no-doubt be a lively discussion by panelists will end in the result of a public vote by Who's The Best podcast listeners over which of the Doctors should take the title.

Time: 1 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT)

Like his friend and frequent collaborator Joss Whedon, Nathan Fillion also gives a great one-man show at San Diego Comic-Con. It's entirely possible each one will make a surprise appearance on the other's video.

Time: 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT/2100 GMT)



In addition to all the events listed above, Amazon Prime is showing quite a lot of exclusive content as part of Comic-Con@Home – including shows, gaming, comics and cosplay – as the streaming service is a major sponsor. Highlights include a panel with the cast members and creators of the excellent series " Upload ," plus a panel with the cast members and creators of " Utopia " and of course, " The Boys ."

And if you're on the hunt for some of the lovely merch and Comic-Con exhibitor exclusives, there's a full list here with links to where you can purchase online.