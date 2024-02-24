SpaceX to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Florida today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

SpaceX plans to launch 24 of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida today (Feb. 24), on the company's 18th mission of 2024 already.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today during a four-hour window that opens at 4:59 p.m. EST (2159 GMT).

You can watch the action live via SpaceX's X account. Coverage will begin about five minutes before the window opens.

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after liftoff today, if all goes according to plan. It will make a vertical landing on the SpaceX droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It will be the 13th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Eight of its 12 flights to date have been Starlink missions.

The rocket's upper stage, meanwhile, will continue powering its way toward low Earth orbit, eventually deploying the satellites there about 65 minutes after launch.

Today's launch will be the 18th of the year for SpaceX. And many more will follow over the coming weeks and months: The company aims to launch 144 orbital missions in 2024.

SpaceX's most recent two launches have been milestone missions. On Tuesday (Feb. 20), the company lofted an Indonesian telecom satellite called Merah Putih 2 on the 300th successful Falcon 9 liftoff to date.

And a Starlink launch on Thursday (Feb. 22) was the 19th flight for that Falcon 9's first-stage booster, tying SpaceX's rocket reuse record.