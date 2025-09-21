SpaceX launches 28 Starlink internet satellites from Florida's Space Coast (video)

SpaceX launched its 119th Falcon 9 mission of the year today (Sept. 21), sending another batch of its Starlink internet satellites aloft from Florida's Space Coast.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 28 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 6:53 a.m. EDT (1053 GMT).
The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth as planned about 8.5 minutes later, touching down on the SpaceX drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It was the 11th flight for this particular booster, which is designated B1085. Among its previous missions were the Crew-9 and Fram2 astronaut flights and Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, which sent a private robotic lander to the moon.
Meanwhile, the Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they were deployed on time about 64 minutes after launch, according to SpaceX.
Today's launch was the 119th Falcon 9 flight of the year. SpaceX has also conducted four other launches in 2025 — suborbital test flights of Starship, the giant rocket the company is developing to help humanity settle Mars.
The most recent Starship launch — the 10th overall for the vehicle — occurred on Aug. 26 and was a complete success, according to SpaceX.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.