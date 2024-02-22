SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching for record-tying 19th time tonight

SpaceX is set to tie its rocket-reuse record tonight (Feb. 22).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 of SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California tonight during a 3.5-hour window that opens at 11:11 p.m. EST (8:11 p.m. local California time; 0411 GMT on Feb. 23).

It will be the 19th mission for this Falcon 9's first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description, tying a mark the company set on a Starlink launch this past December.

You'll be able to watch the launch live via SpaceX's account on X, beginning about five minutes before the window opens.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after liftoff for a landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The ship will then haul the booster back to terra firma for inspection, refurbishment and (quite likely) yet another flight.



The Falcon 9's upper stage is scheduled to deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 62 minutes after liftoff tonight.

Starlink provides internet service to customers around the world. The LEO megaconstellation currently consists of more than 5,400 operational spacecraft, but that number is increasing all the time.

Tonight's launch will be the 17th of 2024 already for SpaceX. Flight 16 lofted an Indonesian telecom satellite on Tuesday (Feb. 20), on a milestone mission for SpaceX — the 300th successful Falcon 9 launch overall.