Russian cargo ship docks at space station with science, spacesuit and supplies
Russia's Progress MS-30 (91P) spacecraft arrived at the ISS at 6:03 p.m. EST on Saturday (March 1).
A new delivery of food, fuel and supplies has arrived at the International Space Station by way of a Russian supply ship.
Roscomsos' Progress MS-30 (or Progress 91, as referred to by NASA) cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the aft port of the space station's Zvezda service module on Saturday (March 1) as the two vehicles orbited 260 miles (418 kilometers) over the South Atlantic Ocean. The 6:02 p.m. EST (2302 GMT) link up came two days after the Progress launched from the Baikonur Cosmdrome in Kazakhstan.
The uncrewed spacecraft is packed with about three tons (5,730 pounds or 2,599 kilograms) of deliveries for the station's Expedition 72 crew. In addition to clothing, food, medical and sanitary supplies, the Progress also has aboard a new Orlan-MKS spacesuit to be used on Russian spacewalks.
The Progress also has equipment and hardware to support Roscosmos science experiments. There are materials to cultivate micro-algae as a potential food source; the tools needed to test how microorganisms affect different surfaces inside the orbiting lab; and the equipment to create advanced semiconductor crystals.
The station's cosmonauts, including Aleksey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Alexander Grebenkin, will also find biomedical tools to assess the effects of microgravity on blood circulation and immunity.
The Progress will also supply the station with 2,094 pounds (950 kilograms) of fuel, 926 pounds (420 kilograms) of drinking water and 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of nitrogen to replenish the on board atmosphere.
The Russian spacecraft will remain docked to the station for about six months as it is refilled with refuse and trash by the ISS crew. The Progress will then undock and be directed into a destructive reentry into Earth's atmosphere, disposing of it and its refuse on board.
Progress MS-30 is the 91st Russian resupply craft to launch since 1998 in support of the International Space Station program and 183rd Progress flight since the first in 1978.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
Belyayev's birthday 'candle': Russia launches ISS cargo ship with logo honoring cosmonaut's centennial (video)
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin targeting Feb. 25 for 10th space tourism launch