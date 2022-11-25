Save a massive $760 Black Friday off this Autel EVO II V2 Pro drone bundle

When it comes to the world of drones, you'll be hard-pressed to beat Autel Robotics for some of the best drones out there. Luckily, we've found this massive saving on the Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro drone bundle at Adorama — it's currently reduced by $760 down to just $1739 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale.

This drone features an industry-leading 6K camera, enabling you to produce absolutely huge images and provides a flight time of up to 40 minutes. If you're looking for a robust model with a 6K camera, this is one of the best drones out there.

With this bundle deal, you'll get everything you need to get you flying in no time — let's take a look at this deal in more detail. And if you're looking for something a bit cheaper, check out our other Black Friday drone deals - there's a fantastic offer on the DJI Mini 2 bundle that's not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro 6K Rugged Drone Bundle: was $2499 now $1739 at Adorama (opens in new tab) Adorama are currently offering a huge $760 saving on this Autel Robotics drone bundle in their Black Friday sale

A true game-changer for photographers and videographers, the Autel EVO 2 (opens in new tab) is the only 6K foldable drone on the planet. It allows users to shoot footage at resolutions up to a huge 8000x6000, giving them the option to print photographs over 100 inches wide, while also enabling users to grab incredible screenshots, punch-in, scale or display on massive monitors up close. They claim it has a flight time of up to 40 minutes in forward motion and 35 minutes when hovering.

You have the ability to control your drone up to 9km away, and it can begin identifying potential dangers from up to 30 meters away, and then allow the EVO II to precisely manage the drone's speed to prevent a collision, navigating itself in all directions while avoiding obstacles.

This bundle deal comes with everything you need to get started, including the remote controller, charger and all the necessary cables, 2 intelligent batteries, spare propellers, a hard case and an Autel Robotics 1 year Limited Warranty. Adorama normally sell this drone bundle for $2499, but we think that it's an absolute steal in this Black Friday offer for $1739 that you definitely won't want to miss.

