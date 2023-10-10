Save $50 on one of our favorite star projectors from Pococo this Amazon Prime Day

No astronomy enthusiast's home is complete without one of the best star projectors to light up those dark, cold evenings — and this galaxy projector from Pococo is now 39% off for Prime Day.

Star and galaxy projectors vary in both price and functionality. Some are capable of projecting scientifically accurate constellations and galaxies, while others are more of a one-trick pony and are only really good for creating a relaxing atmosphere. The Pococo Galaxy Star Projector sits somewhere in the middle.

For just $89.99, you'll get the projector itself and two discs, with the option of buying a number of other 6-piece disc packs to go with it for around $50 per box. They're not cheap, but they're certainly more affordable than other brands on the market. It comes in a variety of different colors — choose from black, silver, white or pink & blue, all of which are down to $89.99 but all show a different 'before' price.

When we reviewed the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, there were things we liked and disliked about it, but for just under $90 we think it would be a great purchase for any astronomy lover.

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector was $139.99 now $89.99 from Amazon. Save $50 on this stunning home planetarium galaxy star projector this Prime Day. It's a fantastic, affordable way to see scientifically accurate planets and galaxies without the big price tag that comes with other models. It comes with two included discs, with the option to purchase more, and is available in a number of attractive colors.

Our main takeaway after reviewing the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector is that it certainly gives the more expensive models a run for their money — particularly the Sega Homestar Flux, which is over double the normal RRP price.

We were impressed with its projections, giving sharp, bright and vivid views of the night sky, although we did think the auto power-off time limit of 2 hours was a little short. The operation was very simple and there were no apps to fiddle around with, plus the motor was incredibly quiet, so it won't disturb you if you use it as a nightlight or have it on while watching a film. It's also rechargeable, so you aren't limited by the length of a cable if there's a specific spot in the house you'd like to position it. For $89.99, that's actually a lot of bang for your buck.

We also thought some of the dodgy marketing language left a bit of a bad taste, as it seems to be poorly translated and they focus a lot on 'helping' self-conscious women feel better about themselves, which is frankly, irrelevant in a star projector listing (not to mention, very stuck in the 90s). That said, the reviews seem positive so the product itself seems to be a hit regardless of the bizarre language. Plus, Pococo claims that if you buy one for a woman they will, quote, 'not stop hugging you' (their words) — so make of that what you will!

Key Specs: The projector itself is an attractive sphere design, measuring around 6.2 x 4.7 x 4.7-inches (157 x 120 x 120mm) and weighs 1.7 lbs (771g). It rotates and has a sleep timer, but no speaker, and the maximum size of projection is 39 x 39 ft (12 x 12m). It isn't scientifically accurate, but gives realistic projections of the night sky.

Consensus: This is a much more reasonably priced star projector than competitors like the prestigious Sega Toys Homestar Flux. It has just the same functionality and we'd argue the imagery is just as good. The Pococo Galaxy Star projector is also rechargeable giving more positioning flexibility.

Buy if: You want realistic projections of the night sky for an affordable price and don't want to shell out for the best of the best.

Don't buy if: You want something scientifically accurate and are willing to pay for it, or if you're just looking for something mega cheap to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Alternative models: If you do want the best of the best, we likened this to the Sega Homestar Flux, but for something more cheap and cheerful, check out the Astronaut Starry Sky Projector.