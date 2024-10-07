Save 50% on your first month of Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is 50% off the first month when you get your subscription via Sling TV. While we're struggling to find many Prime Day streaming deals this time round, and this offer isn't strictly that, it does allow you to watch a variety of sci-fi favorites for less.

If you're a trekkie, this is the deal for you. Paramount Plus is the home to a Starship load of Star Trek content including The Original series, The Next Generation, Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, The Kelvin Timeline and the original movies plus a lot more. If you're hoping to strap in and beam up Star Trek and you want to save in the process, this is the deal for you. Amazon Prime Day is here October 8-9 and Prime Day streaming deals are always popular. This isn't technically an early Prime Day streaming deal but it is one of the best streaming deals we can find ahead of the sales event.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Paramount) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: Netflix)

There's a lot to like about this deal and if you're looking for something cool to watch and you don't want to spend a fortune doing it, this is worth considering. Paramount Plus is also home to the "Halo" series based on the hugely popular video game franchise. This is a great saving if you're not interested in committing long-term to a streaming subscription but you want to scratch your sci-fi itch.

Prime Day this October is known as Amazon's Big Deal Days and we're hoping to see some worthy streaming deals pop up, without holding our breath. This isn't a Prime Day streaming deal but it is one of the best streaming deals out there for sci-fi lovers and for fans of Star Trek. If you don't want to commit to a long-term plan and you want to save on some sci-fi content to stream, why not bag 50% off?

Key content: A wide variety of Star Trek content ranging from the original series, to the next generation, their movies and all the way up to the Kelvin timeline as well as Paramount Plus originals.

Price history: Paramount Plus with Showtime is usually $12.99 a month if you go straight to Paramount's sign-up page, so this deal is excellent value.

Consensus: If you're a fan of sci-fi or just Star Trek and you don't want to commit to a long-term streaming subscription, this deal is for you.

✅ Buy it if: You want something cool to watch this month, you're a Star Trek fan or you just want something new to watch but don't want to commit to a long-term plan.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're waiting for any Prime Day streaming deals that may or may not come, or you're holding out for Black Friday.

