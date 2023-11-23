Save $53 on these lightweight Nikon binoculars this Black Friday

Looking for a powerful and lightweight binocular that won't break the bank? Then we have the deal for you.

The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars are now $53 off at Amazon this Black Friday. At over 35% off, this deal is worth snapping up if you're in the market for a great pair of beginner binoculars for under $100.

We reviewed the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 (same model just a different magnification) and thought they had a slender lightweight design with fantastic optics, especially considering the modest price. The 10x42's have virtually the same specifications as the 8x42's just with a slightly higher magnification. We consider this model one of the best binoculars you can buy for beginners.

Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 was $149.95 now $96.95 from Amazon. Save $53 on these lightweight binos that are perfect for anyone who wants a decent pair of binoculars to take with them wherever they go.

This Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 Black Friday Deal only includes the binoculars but other bundle options are available on Amazon.

Weighing in at just 1.29 lbs (585 g) and waterproof up to 3.3 ft (1 meter) for 10 minutes, this pair of binos makes for an ideal traveling companion. They're also fog-free, so moving between hot and cold environments won't affect your viewing experience.

Key Specs: Magnification: 10x, Objective lens diameter: 42mm, Weight: 1.29 lbs (585 g).

Consensus: The Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 is perfect for someone looking for small, lightweight binoculars that still pack a punch with excellent optics.

Buy if: You're a beginner and want something small and lightweight to take with you wherever you go.

Don't buy if: You're a professional skywatcher and want to observe the cosmos in unprecedented detail.

Alternative models: We recommend if you're after a pair of binoculars for entry-level astronomy the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 Binocular is a great bet. If you're able to spend a little more but still want something good for astro-travel and all-round use we recommend Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 which is currently rated number 1 for our "best binoculars for under $300".



