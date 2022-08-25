UK binoculars deal: Save £48 on a pair of Leica Trinovid binoculars on Wex

If you're looking to save big money on some binoculars that punch above their weight, then Wex have you covered as you can save £48 on Leica's Trinovid 10x25 binoculars.

The £48 discount (opens in new tab) is a decent one and not something to be dismissed so easily. Leica is a well-known and trusted name in the field of optics and you get that usual quality in their Trinovid range of binoculars. If you're into stargazing, the best binoculars can be a vital part of your inventory as although they may not be as powerful as some of the best telescopes, they can still offer stunning night sky views and can be a cost-effective alternative.

You get quite a lot of binocular for your money in this deal, however if it's not quite for you but you're still looking to save big on your next pair, you can always check out our round-up of the best binoculars deals. You can also check out our guides for Leica binoculars deals and Nikon binoculars deals too. But, if you like binoculars that feature high-quality optics, are light and compact, and punch above their weight, you might want to check out the deal below.

(opens in new tab) Leica Trinovid 10x25 BCA Binoculars £463 now £415 on Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab). Save £48 on a pair of binoculars that offer BAK4 roof prisms, HDC multi-coated optics and only weigh 225g. 10x magnification and a 25mm objective lens mean you can stargaze on clear nights or take these binoculars with you for viewing day-to-day events.

The Leica Trinovid 10x25 BCA binoculars feature some pretty impressive specs that are made all the more impressive given the £48 saving you make. For example, the optics alone stand out as one of the top selling points here as these binoculars come with multi-coated optics and BAK4 roof prisms, allowing for crystal clear views of your intended targets.

The optics are pretty great on these binoculars but the size is a huge plus point too. Weighing just 225g they're super lightweight meaning you take them with you, wherever you go without much hassle. In this case, lightweight doesn't mean flimsy either, as it's built with a durable and waterproof design and ribbed outer armouring, for protection and grip.

Overall, these binoculars are worth the £48 saving (opens in new tab). The quality of optics on show, combined with the size and durable design mean you're getting a pair of binoculars that will allow you to clearly see what you're looking for, for years to come.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab)and on Facebook (opens in new tab).