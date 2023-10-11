Prime Day drone deal: Save $110 on the Holy Stone HS700E

If you're looking for a new drone to fly around then bagging a bargain like $110 off the Holy Stone HS700E 4K this Prime Day could be perfect for you. It boasts some impressive specs for a good price and features in our best beginner drones guide. If you want to check out other great options, we have a round-up of the best drones too.

Save $90 and grab an additional $20 off by applying the coupon for a saving of $110 on the Holy Stone HS700E drone when you get it from Amazon.

So what makes this a deal worth getting? Well, the cost of $189.99 (after you apply the $20 coupon) makes this the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. It's not just the price that's impressive though, as it features a 4k anti-shake camera as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to your phone. Other handy features include a custom flight path and smart return home, to make this drone more user-friendly for beginner users.

We like this deal a lot and if it doesn't quite suit you, then you can always check out our guides for drone deals, best cameras and camera deals.

Holy Stone HS700E 4K Drone: was $299.99, now $209.99 on Amazon. Save $110 (when you apply the $20 coupon available) on a pretty solid choice for beginner flyers. Holy Stone's HS700E drone features a 4K anti-shake camera as well as a custom flight path and smart return home modes. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity to your smartphone and it comes with modular batteries and a carry case.

So what exactly do you get for your money? Of course, you get the drone but you also get the remote control, a battery, and a carry case and it comes with a 4K camera. It also features an altitude hold and an air pressure sensor as well as a return home mode in case the connection is lost. It's a pretty great deal as it's the lowest price we've seen for this model and it boasts some impressive specs too.

Key Specs: A 4K camera with anti-shake technology is the main selling point but it also features altitude hold, return home and custom flight path modes. It features GPS and it also comes with the required battery, remote control and carry case so you can take it anywhere you go, with ease.

Consensus: While it doesn't feature in our best drones guide, it does feature in our guide for best beginner drones. This is a pretty solid price for a drone that boasts pretty handy specs. You wouldn't be going wrong if you chose to get bag this deal. It reviews well on Amazon too.

Buy if: You're a beginner when it comes to flying drones or you just want to have fun flying and taking pictures or shooting videos.

Don't buy if: You're serious about flying drones or you want professional shots of whatever you can shoot, there are other models on the market with higher-end specs.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, we recommend the Potensic Atom SE as we rate that as the best cheap option for beginners out there. Equally, the DJI Ryze Tello is the best for children.