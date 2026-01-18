Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown gets a release date, bringing roguelite survival action to the Delta Quadrant

Get stranded in the Delta Quadrant all over again when Star Trek Voyager – Across the Unknown warps in on February 19th.

Press image for Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown, showing the USS Voyager flying through space with a planet and nebula in the background.
(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

The fever dream continues as Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown now has a confirmed release date. Slated for launch nearly a quarter of a century after the television show went off the air, the roguelite strategy adventure will drop on February 19th, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

As we reported last year, the game follows the adventures of the Voyager's crew as they attempt to navigate their way home from the Delta Quadrant, some 70,000 light-years from known space. Across the Unknown isn't beholden to the plot of the series, however, allowing players to completely reshape how their journey unfolds. This includes making decisions that can dramatically impact the makeup of the ship itself and change the fates of the crew members onboard.

Star Trek Voyager - Across the Unknown screenshot
(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)