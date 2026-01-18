Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown gets a release date, bringing roguelite survival action to the Delta Quadrant

The fever dream continues as Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown now has a confirmed release date. Slated for launch nearly a quarter of a century after the television show went off the air, the roguelite strategy adventure will drop on February 19th, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

As we reported last year, the game follows the adventures of the Voyager's crew as they attempt to navigate their way home from the Delta Quadrant, some 70,000 light-years from known space. Across the Unknown isn't beholden to the plot of the series, however, allowing players to completely reshape how their journey unfolds. This includes making decisions that can dramatically impact the makeup of the ship itself and change the fates of the crew members onboard.

Across the Unknown promises to incorporate roguelite survival elements, and that every run will vary broadly. Players will be tasked with careful management of the ship's systems and resources as they explore and make critical choices that will determine whether or not Captain Janeway and her crew make it back to the Alpha Quadrant in one piece.