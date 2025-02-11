Save a massive 63% on a year of Peacock TV now $29.99

If you're looking for the best streaming deals available, we may have found the one for you. NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium for just $29.99, reduced from $79.99 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Save $50 and get 12-months of Peacock Premium for just $29.99.

With over 50 always-on channels, Peacock has a fine selection of shows and movies to watch on demand. It's home to the SYFY channel, so there's a host of great science-fiction content, Peacock also has an array of movie and documentary shows that you view on any compatible device.

Peacock Premium 12-month subscription: was $79.99 now $29.99 at Peacock TV Get 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $29.99 and with 50 channels to choose from there is always something to enjoy. As well as documentaries and science fiction, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable. If you're into sports then there's Premier League football and USMNT soccer, NFL, WWE, basketball, golf and ice hockey shown live and on catch up. Offer expires February 18th.

"Resident Alien" is just one of the great sci-fi shows available on Peacock. (Image credit: Syfy)

63% is a huge discount and offers of this size don't come around very often outside of sales events like Black Friday. If you're considering a streaming subscription or you want something cool to watch, we recommend this deal, but you'll have to hurry as the offer ends on February 18.

Recent Peacock originals like "Teacup", combine with popular SYFY channel shows such as "Resident Alien", "The Ark", and many more. There's also a massive back-catalog of classics such as "Farscape", "Quantum Leap" and "Heroes" to name but a few. There's also a fantastic selection of sci-fi movies that includes "Alien", "Nope", "Europa Report", "Arrival", and "Back to the Future".

