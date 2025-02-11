Save a massive 63% on a year of Peacock TV now $29.99
Save $50 on a huge selection of fantastic documentaries, movies, and entertainment at Peacock.
If you're looking for the best streaming deals available, we may have found the one for you. NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock is currently offering a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium for just $29.99, reduced from $79.99 — the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.
Save $50 and get 12-months of Peacock Premium for just $29.99.
With over 50 always-on channels, Peacock has a fine selection of shows and movies to watch on demand. It's home to the SYFY channel, so there's a host of great science-fiction content, Peacock also has an array of movie and documentary shows that you view on any compatible device.
Get 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $29.99 and with 50 channels to choose from there is always something to enjoy. As well as documentaries and science fiction, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable. If you're into sports then there's Premier League football and USMNT soccer, NFL, WWE, basketball, golf and ice hockey shown live and on catch up.
Offer expires February 18th.
- We're constantly hunting for the best prices for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, and much more.
63% is a huge discount and offers of this size don't come around very often outside of sales events like Black Friday. If you're considering a streaming subscription or you want something cool to watch, we recommend this deal, but you'll have to hurry as the offer ends on February 18.
Recent Peacock originals like "Teacup", combine with popular SYFY channel shows such as "Resident Alien", "The Ark", and many more. There's also a massive back-catalog of classics such as "Farscape", "Quantum Leap" and "Heroes" to name but a few. There's also a fantastic selection of sci-fi movies that includes "Alien", "Nope", "Europa Report", "Arrival", and "Back to the Future".
If you want to check out what else is out there, we have pages on the best sci-fi movies and tv shows to stream on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus. You can also get deals on Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.
Check out our guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 jet breaks sound barrier 3 times on final test flight (video, photos)
Crater-diving hopper 'Gracie' will launch to the moon aboard private Athena lander this month