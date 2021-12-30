Celestron's SkyMaster Giant 15x70 binoculars are 10% off in these year-end deals

If you're hoping to get a head start on stargazing in 2022, this deal on Celestron's Skymaster Giant 15x70 binoculars may be for you.

Right now, you can get these binoculars on sale for $89.95 at B&H Photo, $10 off its normal $99.99 price, and also nab a free night vision-saving red light flashlight in the deal. You'll have to act fast though because B&H Photo's was originally scheduled to end Dec. 29. It is still active now (we checked today, Dec. 30), but we're not sure if it will last. If you miss it, you can still save 10% at Amazon, but without the flashlight. These binoculars were 14% off over Black Friday, but returned to full price until these year-end sales.

These large Celestron Skymaster binoculars have a 70mm objective lens that makes them good tools for gazing at nebulas, planets and other deep-space objects. They are big, though, and you will need a steady hand if you're hoping to see faraway objects clearly.

To that end, Celestron has included a tripod adapter in this kit so that you can attach them to a steady base for prolonged observing. You will need to buy a tripod separately, as it's not included. You can see our picks for the best tripods for astrophotography and more to find one right for you.

These Celestron Giant 15x70 Skymaster binoculars come with BaK-4 prisms and multi-coated optics to make for sharp images of the moon or other night sky objects. They also include a 20 mm long eye relief and a fine diopter adjustments to tailor their focus for your own eyesight, including options for each eye. Its water-resistant frame should keep out dew as well.

These binoculars can offer a great views of the largest moons of Jupiter, rings of Saturn and some details on even more distant objects like the Andromeda galaxy, according to user reviews. They also offer great contrast and excellent brightness in dark-sky conditions, users reported.

Celestron is a trusted manufacturer of both telescopes and binoculars, and has a range of optics available to suit your individual need. If these Skymasters are too bulky and sky-tailored for you, here are two other options that are better suited for nature viewing.

