Save 30% on the Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars this Black Friday

By Alexander Cox
published

That's a Black Friday saving of just over $30 on a reliable, weatherproof pair of binoculars from Celestron, perfect for outdoor viewing.

Celestron Outland 8x42 Binoculars
If you're looking for some new binoculars this Black Friday, then grabbing 30% off the Celestron Outland 8x42 might be exactly what you're looking for. 

The 30% discount (opens in new tab) is a saving of just over $30 and is a pretty good Black Friday deal. There's plenty to like about these binoculars - not least because they're weatherproof and you get the usual Celestron quality of build - especially at this price point. If binoculars are your thing and you're looking for big discounts, why not check out our guides for the best binoculars and binoculars deals

Now that the holiday season is here and Black Friday is fast approaching, retailers around the world are hosting widespread sales, so if you're looking to bag a bargain, now is a great time. In terms of bargains, these binoculars offer just that as their optics, size and power are ideal for spotting wildlife, watching sports, hunting and even trying your hand at stargazing. If you're looking for more great deals this Black Friday, we've also got round-ups for the best star projectors, telescope deals and camera deals

Celestron Outland X 8x42 Binoculars: was $99.95, now $69.94 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save 30% on a pair of reliable Celestron binoculars when you get them from Amazon. The Outland 8x42 binoculars are weatherproof (waterproof and fogproof), have a protective rubber covering and come with multi-coated optics. You also get a carry case for your money, so moving them on the go is hassle-free. 

So why are these binoculars worth getting? Aside from the 30% saving (opens in new tab), the usual quality of build and optics that you get with Celestron models is a feature here. The Outland 8x42 binoculars come with multi-coated optics along with Bak-4 glass, meaning you can see with high resolution and get crisp, clear views. 

The build is solid too, with rubber armor for both comfort and durability as well as the binoculars being both waterproof and fog proof. Because of this, it means these binoculars are ideal for taking outside and using to spot wildlife, watch sports or even get a good view of the night sky. Although other models are better suited for stargazing specifically, binoculars can often provide a cost-effective alternative to the best telescopes

For your money you're also getting a moisture-resistant carry case, so taking this pair wherever you is no problem at all. Twist-up eyecups for quick adjustment are also a feature, so for $66.94, you really can bag a Black Friday bargain with these binoculars. 

