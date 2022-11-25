Save $200 on the Canon EOS R6 camera this Black Friday

If you're looking to snap up a big saving on a professional standard camera this Black Friday, grabbing $200 off the Canon EOS R6 could be just what you're looking for.

The $200 discount (opens in new tab) is a big saving and worth considering if you're looking for the best Black Friday deals. The Canon EOS R6 is a camera that delivers professional standard photos and videos and because it's a mirrorless camera, all the technology is packed into a compact frame, meaning you can take it with you wherever you go.

We like this camera a lot, in fact, we think it's one of the best mirrorless cameras currently on the market. If you're looking for savings on the best cameras, it might be worth checking out our camera deals round-up. However, if you're looking for a camera that features 20MP, 4K video capabilities, is easy to carry around and performs well in low-light conditions, this could be the deal you're looking for.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera: was $2499, now $2199 on B&H Photo Video (opens in new tab). Save $200 on a camera we rate as one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. It features 20MP, shoots in 4K ultra high definition, has great low-light performance and can shoot up to 20FPS with the electronic shutter. With it being a mirrorless camera, it's also a small and compact design, so transporting it around isn't a hassle.

There's a lot to like about this camera, and not just because it's $200 off (opens in new tab). The specs are enough to please any level of photographer and at this price point, it delivers the image quality you'd expect. A 20.1MP full-frame sensor might fall slightly short of some rival cameras but is still more than enough to get excellent image quality, while the video is where this camera comes into its own. 4K capabilities as well as 20FPS continuous shooting with the electric shutter means you're able to capture moving targets with ease.

Its ISO range of 100-102,400 is extendable to 204,800 and the EOS R6 works superbly well in low-light conditions. It also features sensor-shift five-axis image stabilization so it's easier to take a clearer picture. There's no hiding that this is better suited for photographers with experience and if you're looking for something a little less high-spec that might also come in at a lower price point, you can check out one of the best beginner cameras.

It's Black Friday so if you're looking to save big and you want a new camera, now is definitely the time to be looking. If you're also in the market for a camera to deliver professional standard results and is easy to carry around and use on-the-go, then this could be what you're looking for. With a saving of $200, now is the time to bag a bargain.

