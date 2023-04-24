Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 binoculars are now 34% off

You can now save 34% on the Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 binoculars, which is Amazon's lowest price for years.

The 34% discount (opens in new tab) means you save over $65 on an excellent pair of binoculars whose slightly more powerful cousin, the 10x50 model, features in our best binoculars guide. The Crossfire HD is a fantastic line of binoculars and this one features great optics, fog and waterproof design, rubber armor for comfort and durability and it comes from a widely known and trusted manufacturer. In fact, we even have a round-up of the best Vortex binoculars deals.

You can always check out our guide for the best binoculars deals as well (where these feature) but you should consider your budget and experience before purchasing a new pair of binoculars. If you're just starting out then take a look at our beginners tips for stargazing with binoculars page. However, if you're looking for genuine quality for a discount, these Vortex binoculars being their lowest price in years on Amazon could be just what you're looking for.

(opens in new tab) Vortex Crossfire HD 10x42 Binoculars: was $199 now $130.56 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 34% and get Amazon's lowest price in years on a pair of binoculars that offer fully multi-coated lenses, roof prisms, a 42mm aperture and a 10x magnification. They also come with rubber armor for durability and comfort as well as fog and waterproof qualities.

While the 34% saving (opens in new tab) is pretty major and you can grab the lowest price Amazon has offered in years, the specs mean these binoculars are worth while in their own right. Above all else, it has really good quality optics. You get fully multi-coated lenses with roof prisms and select glass elements to deliver crisp, clear, HD views. It also features a 42mm aperture and 10x magnification meaning your targets appear bright enough and they're ideal for both terrestrial views and stargazing.

But what good is all this quality without any durability? Thankfully, the Crossfire HD 10x42 delivers on that front too. It has a rubber armor exterior to provide comfort, non-slip grip and ruggedness to withstand general wear and tear. It's also fog and waterproof so you can effectively use them outside, regardless of the weather conditions.

They also feature adjustable eyecups, so users will have a comfortable viewing experience regardless of whether they wear spectacles. All in all, these are a very good pair of binoculars, even without the deal on offer. With that being said, getting Amazon's lowest price in years on something that offers genuine quality with the optics and has durability as well as comfort-of-use to back that up is not easy to pass up.

