'Star Trek: Discovery' final season lands on DVD, Blu-ray and limited edition Steelbook

A portion of the box art for "Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season" DVD and Blu-ray release.

"It has been a hell of a journey!"

Now that "Star Trek: Discovery" has wrapped up its last cosmic mission this past spring, it's time to clear some space in your video library for "Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season." It will hit DVD, Blu-ray and have a limited edition Steelbook release when it arrives from Paramount Home Entertainment on Aug. 27, 2024.

Sure, you can always still stream it on Paramount+ to your heart's content, but the allure of these deluxe 4-disk physical editions for "Discovery's" last run is the incredible array of behind-the-scenes goodies, gag reels, fun bloopers, illuminating featurettes, cast and crew interviews, promotional material, teasers and trailers, special audio commentaries, and plenty more added bonus content.

Official box art for "Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season" on home video. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'Star Trek: Discovery' follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms. The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Trailer | Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season Coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

"Star Trek: Discovery - The Final Season" features the ensemble cast of Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). This final season presents guest stars Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Check out the wealth of special bonus features packed into this Final Season set:

Audio Commentary (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Deleted Scene (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Character Development (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Star Trek: Discovery: The Voyage of Season 5

A Team Effort

Discovery's Creative Force

"Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season" arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Aug. 27 (Image credit: Paramount+)

And if that's still not enough "Discovery" to satiate you, "Star Trek: Discovery - The Complete Series" box set will also be available on Aug. 27 featuring all 65 episodes on 21 disks, plus more than 15 hours of spacefaring special content including a bonus disk that transports fans on an emotional, never-before-seen galactic adventure through the events of all five seasons with the whole cast and crew.

In the U.K., the Final Season and Complete Series sets release a week earlier, on Aug. 19.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is produced by CBS Studios in partnership with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, with Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serving as co-showrunners.