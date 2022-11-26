Snap up $720 off the Sony Alpha a7 IIk E-mount camera this Black Friday

If you're looking to snap up a huge saving on a high quality camera this Black Friday, Amazon have you covered as you can get $720 off the Sony Alpha a7 IIK E-mount interchangeable lens mirrorless camera.

The massive $720 saving (opens in new tab) is 42% off the camera and comes at a great time if you're looking for a camera to deliver professional standard images and videos. As Black Friday deals go, this is a pretty big one and if you're looking for camera deals, this is the time to bag a bargain.

There's a lot to like about this camera - aside from the money off - that would appeal to even the most experienced photographers. 24.3 MP resolution as well as the 28-70mm lens included will offer brilliant image quality and the compact design of the mirrorless camera means you can easily carry it around with you, wherever you go. If you're looking for more great cameras and discounts, be sure to check out our round-ups for the best cameras, best mirrorless cameras and best cameras for astrophotography.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha a7 IIK E-mount interchangable lens mirrorless camera with 28-70mm lens Was $1718.26 Now $998 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save just over $720 on a brilliant mirrorless camera that can deliver professional standard images in a compact, easy-to-carry frame. A 24.3MP full frame sensor means you can shoot with excellent results in stills and it also has full HD capabilities in video too.

So it takes good photos and it's now $720 off (opens in new tab), but what else makes this camera worth getting? Well, this was the first camera to use five-axis image stabilization - which makes taking those excellent quality photos that much easier. The interchangeable lenses can help enhance the quality of image you're trying to capture too.

Because this camera is a bit older than other mirrorless cameras on the market, it does mean that rival cameras may have more up-to-date technology. But, that means you can get this camera at a lower price point and with features like full HD video capabilities, an auto ISO range of 100-51,200 and fast hybrid auto focus with phase detection, that's a good thing.

It's a mirrorless camera too, which means it's lighter and more compact - considerably more - than the best DSLR cameras on the market, so if you're looking to take great images and videos on-the-go, this is worth checking out. As Black Friday is in full swing, it's always worth considering a saving as big as this when it's on a camera of this quality.

Check out our live Black Friday Deals blog for more savings. It is constantly updated with the best deals as we find them. Or check out our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos.