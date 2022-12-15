Save $250 on the Panasonic Lumix G100 camera this holiday season

Snap up a $250 discount on the Panasonic Lumix G100 mirrorless camera this holiday season as Best Buy currently has this on sale for a fantastic price.

The $250 discount is a pretty big drop, right before Christmas too, as it's a fantastic price for this camera. We like this camera a lot, and not just for its discount as it features in our camera deals and our best beginner cameras guides.

This is a camera that's perfectly suited for amateur photographers, vloggers and those without much previous experience. That doesn't mean it's short on quality either as it delivers high-quality specs too. If you are looking for your next camera this holiday season it could also be worth checking out our round-ups of the best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras.

Panasonic Lumix G100 Mirrorless Camera Was $749.99 Now $499.99 on Best Buy. Save $250 on an excellent mirrorless camera that's well suited to those without much previous experience. It features 20.3MP for excellent images and 4K video capabilities as well as five-axis image stabilization, OZO audio with subject tracking, vlogging UI and video selfie mode, so it's perfect for vloggers and influencers too.

If you're looking for an ideal camera for vlogging or producing content, or just a high-quality camera that's easy to use then this $250 discount could be perfect timing. It features 4K video capabilities as well as an in-built mic and subject tracking as well as a video selfie mode and other vlogging features, so it's ideal for content producers.

It's great for image shooting too as it features 20.3MP as well as five-axis image stabilization and built-in flash. Because it's a mirrorless camera it's compact and lightweight, 412g to be exact, so it's ideal for on-the-go use. Its design makes it far easier to use than any of the best DSLR cameras and it even comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

The holiday season is often a great time to be on the hunt for great camera deals and the size of the discount on this fantastic camera is proof of that. If you're a vlogger, content producer or just looking for something to deliver professional-looking results on-the-go then this deal could be just what you're looking for.

