Save $245 on the Nikon D850 DSLR camera

If you're looking to bag one of the top cameras on the market, then this is a timely deal for you as the Nikon D850 is now $500 off over at Walmart.

The $245 discount (opens in new tab) is impressive, not just because it's a huge amount of money to save but the Nikon D850 which we've reviewed is a camera we rate as one of the best cameras on the market today. While mirrorless cameras are proving ever-popular due to their compact and lightweight designs, DSLRs are still ever-reliable and high in quality. You'll be hard-pressed to find many better camera deals around.

Importantly, we think this is probably the best camera for astrophotography out there, but why? Well, it's excellent, especially when shooting images as it takes great high-resolution 45MP stills and has an amazing dynamic range in photographs. It also has 4K video capabilities so it's worth of its place at the top of our best DSLR cameras guide too.

(opens in new tab) Nikon D850 DSLR Camera $2234.95 $1989.95 on Walmart (opens in new tab). Save $245 on a high-end DSLR camera. The Nikon D850 features unbelievable photo capabilities with 45.4Mp and it can shoot video in 4K too. We rate this as one of the best cameras out there and one of the best for astrophotography too. Note: This camera is currently $500 off on Adorama (opens in new tab), so check out that deal if this one expires.

We've outlined so far that this is one of the bets cameras you can get, but why is that? Why should you get this camera aside from the huge $245 saving (opens in new tab) you get. In short, it's photo capabilities is unbelievable. It features 45.4MP and and an ISO range of 64-25,600 and extendable to 32-102,400 means images are exquisite and the camera is more than effective in low-light conditions. Its autofocus range reaches as low as -4EV which means crisp and sharp images of distant targets are possible.

It's pretty good when it comes to shooting video too as it has 4K capabilities at 30p for absolute clarity and you can shoot at 120fps in HD for slow motion video. It also has a built-in time lapse feature so videos of the moving targets are easy too.

It's built well to (as you would expect at this price point) as it's weatherproof so you can use it in harsh and extreme conditions, whether that's wind, rain, cold or hot temperatures. It has a flip-out touch screen too which makes scrolling through images and choosing settings that much easier. It's definitely a camera designed for professionals and those with experience in mind, and with this saving, now could be the best time to bag a bargain.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).