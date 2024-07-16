Prime Day Lego Star Wars deal: 30% off Luke's X-Wing fighter

Join the Rebel Alliance and save a galactic 30% on Luke Skywalker's X-Wing buildable model in this Prime Day Lego deal. This is a more child-friendly and playable model than the near-2000-piece UCS model that features in our best Lego Star Wars sets guide.

This Lego set is ideal for Padawans aged nine and above. With only 474 pieces, it's not an overly frustrating or time-consuming build. More importantly, it's an iconic look, it comes with fan-favorite Minifigures (Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and R2-D2) and it has playable options including retractable landing gear, spring-loaded shooters and movable wings. We've found the lack of Lego Star Wars deals this Prime Day disturbing, so if you are looking to save credits on a new build, this deal is worth considering, especially if you're looking for a gift for a young Star Wars fan.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: Was $49.99 Now $34.99 on Amazon. Save 30% on one of the most iconic ships from the Star Wars franchise. At 474 pieces, it's child-suited. Playable features include retractable landing gear, minifigure cockpit, movable wings and spring-loaded shooters. It also comes with minifigures of Luke Skywalker (with lightsaber), Princess Leia, R2-D2 and General Dodonna.

Image 1 of 2 Product shot of the Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter set with minifigures (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Amazon)

To get this deal, and any Prime Day deal for that matter, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription, and if you haven't already got one, you can start a 30-day free trial. This deal stands out for a number of reasons and one of them is that, unlike previous Prime Days, we've not seen a lot of Lego Star Wars deals. But, that makes this even better as it's an affordable set, it's an iconic ship from the franchise, and it comes with iconic characters as minifigures.

The standout features are unquestionably the spring-loaded shooters, the wings that can move to attack position at the push of a button and the cockpit that can seat a minifigure. As Luke, Leia and Dodonna all come with weapon accessories (Luke with his iconic blue lightsaber) young builders can create their own adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

Key features: 474 pieces, Luke Skywalker (with lightsaber), Princess Leia and R2-D2 minifigures, movable wings, spring-loaded shooters, retractable landing gear, and illustrated instructions.

Product launched: January 2021.

Price history: Before today's deal, the price of this product generally fluctuated between $45 and $50, with it only coming down to $34.99 once this year. While this isn't a once-in-a-lifetime price for this set, it is a pretty good deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $34.99 | Walmart: $63.99

Reviews consensus: If you're looking for Lego Star Wars Prime Day deals, there aren't many (if any) better than this one. It's a faithful representation of the real thing and has great minifigures, but there are bigger, more impressive X-Wings out there.

Space: ★★★½

✅ Buy it if: If you're looking for a Padawan's gift or you want something easy enough to build that won't take up too much time but will offer plenty of playability, this is your model.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a centerpiece model that's bigger and far more impressive to look at, that also takes a lot more time and effort to build.

