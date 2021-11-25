Lego's epic Star Wars AT-AT comes with a free Luke Skywalker lightsaber on Black Friday

Lego is launching its epic new Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series AT-AT building kit on Black Friday, and if you pick up on launch day you'll be able to score a kit for Luke Skywalker's lightsaber for free.

The Lego Star Wars UCS AT-AT walker kit will be available for $799.99 at Lego.com and in stores on Friday, Nov. 26. While that's note a sale price, if you buy it on Black Friday you'll get Lego's exclusive Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber set for free.

The lightsaber set is an exclusive building set that you won't be able to pick up in stores or online later. You can also fine more options at our Lego Star Wars deals, Black Friday deals for space fans and Black Friday Lego deals pages.

Lego's Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT isn't on sale, but will unlock a free collector's quality Lego Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber on Black Friday.

First introduced in 1981 in "The Empire Strikes Back," the AT-AT, or All Terrain Armored Transport, was an essential ground assault platform for the Empire in the Battle of Hoth. Its armor plated exterior provided protection from Rebel Alliance Snowspeeder fire and it successfully penetrated the perimeter of Echo Base to deliver its payload of Imperial Snowtroopers. The only way to bring down the Imperial "Walkers" was to ensnare the legs with a tow cable as Wedge Antilles and Wes Janson demonstrated.

With 6,785 pieces, this is the second-largest "Star Wars" Ultimate Collector Series Lego set to date and measures 24.5in (62cm) high, 27in (69cm) in length and 9.5in (24cm) wide — it's more or less accurately to scale with the minifigures. It features sliding side doors that open to detailed interiors, a movable head, adjustable legs, movable guns, speeder bikes, and an E-Web heavy repeating blaster — also first seen in the Battle of Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back," but made infamous in the Season 1 finale of "The Mandalorian."

To prevent the set from collapsing under it's own weight, the joints are constructed with a combination of Lego Technic turntable gears paired with worm gears and the set includes a special brick-built tool that's used to adjust the leg joints, one by one, for the perfect pose. It means the joints won't buckle, but it also means the legs can’t be positioned by hand. We haven't had a chance to see one in person yet, but we have no doubt this will be one of the best Lego Star Wars sets to date.

The set also includes nine minifigures: Luke Skywalker in a Snowspeeder flight suit, General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, a Snowtrooper Commander and four Snowtrooper minifigures. It's just under 800 pieces smaller than Lego's original large-scale "Star Wars" masterpiece: the UCS Millennium Falcon, but is quite a bit larger than the 4,784-piece UCS Star Destroyer that followed it. The Ultimate Collector Series also includes the A-wing set and the recently released Republic Gunship set.

The new USC AT-AT set will be available from Nov. 26 from the Lego website .

