Save over 20% and grab this kids telescope for under $100

If you're in the market for a cost-effective way to get someone you know into astronomy, you might want to scope out this Gskyer refractor telescope, which is now 23% off on Amazon.

The 23% discount (opens in new tab) means this telescope is now on sale for under $100, which is ideal if you're looking for a way to keep a young one entertained, or get them into astronomy. Of course, if this is your aim but this deal isn't for you, you can always check out our round-ups of the best budget telescopes under $500 and the best telescopes for beginners.

It's also worth remembering that while there are other telescope deals out there, some of the best binoculars offer great night sky views and can be a great cost-effective alternative to the best telescopes, despite not being as powerful. However, if you are interested in saving on an affordable telescope that offers decent optics and plenty of accessories, you can read more and check out the specs below.

(opens in new tab) Gskyer Refractor Travel Telescope for Kids and Beginners $129.99 now $99.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 23% ($30) on a telescope that comes with a lot of good features, and is on sale for under $100. A fully coated glass lens along with a 70mm aperture and a 400mm focal length mean views of the moon and nearby planets are pretty good. You also get eyepieces, a Barlow lens, an adjustbale tripod with carry bag, a finder scope, a smartphone adapter, camera remote control and a 2-year warranty all included.

The 23% discount ($30 off) (opens in new tab) is for sure a welcome one and means it's the price as well as the build and specs of this telescope that make it perfect for kids and beginners. Given the focal length (400mm) and the refractor design of the telescope, the moon, nearby planets and anything not in deep-space are easily visible.

A 70mm aperture combined with a fully coated glass lens means the optics are good and you can get clear views of your night sky targets. This telescope also comes with two eyepieces, a 3x magnification Barlow lens and a finderscope, meaning you can boost your magnifying power to get a closer look at your target, which is made easier to find with the scope.

What's more is an adjustable tripod and a carry bag is included, so you can take your scope wherever you go without much hassle. A smartphone adaptor and a wireless camera remote mean you can take awesome images of the night sky with ease. If all of this wasn't enough value for money, there's also a 2-year warranty included along with 24 hour support from their technical support team. You definitely get a lot for your money here.

