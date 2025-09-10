Watch voice cast of Disney's 'Elio' learn about Voyager probe's Golden Record in charming new bonus clip (video)

"Elio," Disney and Pixar's family-certified outer space adventure that launched in theaters this past summer arrived on all digital platforms back on Aug. 19, 2025, and now it's primed to blast off into your living rooms with its official 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Sept. 9, 2025.

This newest offering from the House of Mouse and its award-winning animation studio, Pixar, revolves around an alien-obsessed, space-loving kid named Elio Solis who is abruptly abducted into the cosmos to serve as Earth's reluctant ambassador to an interplanetary institution called the Communiverse. While attempting to help calm a galactic political storm, Elio encounters an eclectic bunch of alien friends and foes he must make connections with to save Earth.

To herald "Elio's" arrival on home video, we've got a fun clip to share taken from the set’s bonus features titled "Out of this World: An Astro Q&A – The Golden Record & SETI," with NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell L. Lindgren teaching the main vocal cast about the historic Voyager probe, and Dr. Jill Tarter of SETI explaining what SETI, her international alien-searching society, is all about.

"Elio" emerges on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 9, 2025. (Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

In addition to a gag reel, commentaries, interviews, and deleted scenes, "Elio's" digital and physical media launch are packed with featurettes like: "Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio;" "Out of This World: An Astro Q&A;" "Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon;" Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts, and more. The 4K UHD will also be sold fortified inside a limited-edition SteelBook case with special space-themed artwork.

Hitting home video in multiple formats on Sept. 9, 2025, "Elio" features an exceptional vocal cast that includes Yonas Kibreab (Elio), Remy Edgerly (Glordon), Zoe Saldaña (Aunt Olga), Jameela Jamil (Ambassador Questa), Brad Garrett (Ambassador Grigon), and Shirley Henderson (OOOOO).