"The monster will come for us all!" Mon Mothma rouses the rebels in new 'Andor' Season 2 trailer

The Death Star’s technological terror looms, and the Rebellion rises to meet the threat in this thrilling trailer for Andor Season 2.

We're a mere month away from the climactic second season of Disney+'s "Andor: A Star Wars Story" that will take us straight up to the beginning of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." A fresh Disney-delivered trailer has just dropped, and it makes us want to join those pesky rebels and charge blindly into the fray in defense of galactic freedom. Well, until we see the dreaded Death Star!

Arriving on April 22, "Andor" Season 2 is perhaps the most highly regarded "Star Wars" TV series ever produced by the streamer and for very good reason. Showrunner/Creator Tony Gilroy ("The Bourne Legacy") and his hand-selected Hollywood team has crafted a bold Shakespearean-like epic in outer space for the ages, with all the pathos and promise of depicting how the flames of rebellion exploded into a ferocious inferno that paved the path towards freedom from the Empire's iron fist.

A collage of sci-fi characters and images in a promo poster

Disney+'s official new poster for "Andor" Season 2 (Image credit: Disney+)

"The monster will come for us all," warns Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in Disney+'s latest preview. This impassioned speech is likely part of her unifying plea broadcast to the galaxy while orbiting over the planet Dantooine as seen in "Star Wars Rebels," where she denounces the Empire and resigns from the Senate to stand together with the Resistance as allies in the ongoing battle. Although she’s definitely standing inside the official Senatorial chambers on Coruscant here while delivering her dire warning, so this might be a precursor to that iconic moment.

As this 83-second sneak peek reveals, a familiar klaxon drones, we hear a series of powerful declarations and pronouncements from Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) as each side fortifies their resolve before the big fireworks erupt in "Rogue One" from 2016. It’s nice to see K-2S0 back in action as well.

An armored space station looms out the window of a spaceship as a man watches

Krennic savors the Empire's Death Star space station in "Andor" Season 2 (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Following an ominous image of the notorious Death Star's sterile silhouette, we get a quick shot of the steely Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) adjusting her uniform collar in panic as if being force choked by some unseen Sith Lord. Hmm! Did the dry cleaners add too much starch? Or maybe she's just suffering from severe anxiety as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his forces bear down upon their oppressive foes.

And from what we can glean in this new trailer, it appears that Gilroy is going to depict and reframe the canonical event known as the Ghorman Massacre. This was sort of a Galaxy Far, Far Away version of the Revolutionary War Boston Massacre crisis briefly spoken of in "Star Wars Rebels" that became a key rallying point for the formation of the Alliance after peaceful protestors were slaughtered by an Imperial warship (commanded by Tarkin!) landing directly on them and resulting in many, many deaths. Exactly how the fateful massacre is presented is not known, but suffice it to say it will be a bloody affair.

"Andor" Season 2 kicks off with a three-episode premiere April 22, 2025 exclusively on Disney+.

