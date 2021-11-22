Celestron's SkyMaster Giant 15x70 binoculars are 25% off for Black Friday

A high-resolution binocular from Celestron is more than 25% off in an early Black Friday deal.

Celestron's Skymaster Giant 15x70 binoculars are on sale right now for $69.99 at Amazon, and the highly-rated set is perfect for those looking to go a step beyond basic binoculars. Act quickly as this deal will expire on Friday (Nov. 22).

With a generous 70-millimeter objective lens, these binoculars are perfect for observers who want to see more detail in faint objects such as nebulas or galaxies. This is listed as a "deal of the day" on Amazon, with an average rating of close to five stars.

The binoculars come with a case and a tripod adapter. You will need a tripod to avoid shaky viewing at such high resolution; if you're missing one, check out our Best Tripods of 2021 guide for some recommendations.

Viewers with eyeglasses or visual disabilities will appreciate the long eye relief of 20 mm, along with the fine diopter adjustments to optimize the binoculars for your eyesight. The package also includes multi-coated optics and a water-resistant frame that will keep dew out during twilight or sunrise.

Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15x70 Binoculars

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Listed as a "deal of the day" at Amazon, this high-resolution set of Celestron binoculars will let you look at faint objects like galaxies and nebulas. It is highly rated, with generous eye relief and very fine diopter adjustment to cater to different viewing needs.



You'll find that this is a high-quality set of binoculars at a great price point. Images will be very sharp thanks to not only the multi-coated optics, but also the included BaK-4 prisms.

Once you get yourself situated in the field and give your eyes 20 minutes or so to adjust to the darkness, another benefit is the diopters allow each eye to have an individual focus point, which is not the case with all binoculars.

User reviews report that even at a lower price point than some competitors, Celestron holds consistent with what amateur astronomers require. You can expect great contrast and excellent brightness in dark-sky conditions, especially towards the inner 75% of the field of view.

You'll be able to see sky features such as the larger moons of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn, and fine details in some of the brighter sky objects such as M31 (The Andromeda Galaxy), which is the closest large galaxy to Earth.

This price point is hard to beat and given that the sale expires quickly, it's best to move quickly while there is still stock available. Celestron is a trusted brand name for both binoculars and telescopes, and users report that this particular set is very durable and usable despite its low price point. Happy skywatching!

