Save 25% on Celestron's Outland X 10x42 binocular this Cyber Week

The Celestron brand is a popular brand for nature observers, and one of its mid-sized binoculars is on sale this holiday season.

The Celestron Outland X 10X42 binocular is now available at Amazon for $70.49 , which is 25% off its regular price of $93.95.

Celestron says this binocular is designed to prevent internal fogging by being sealed with dry nitrogen gas, making it a good choice for rigorous outdoor observations. The case that comes with it is also made of a moisture-resistant material called neoprene, which is a synthetic rubber with various applications (such as diving suits and laptop sleeves) that resists degradation quite well.

This fog-proof and waterproof binocular is also said to have protective rubber covering and an anti-slip gripping surface. Wide straps have been pre-attached to the binocular to make them quick and easy to use. But if something happens to your Celestron Outland X 10X42 binocular, the manufacturer promises a No-Fault Lifetime Warranty.

In addition to the durable carrying case and the neck strap, the Celestron Outland X 10x42 binocular also comes with an objective lens cap, lens cloth, eyepiece rain guard and an instruction manual.

Other cool features of this binocular include its tripod adaptability and its twist-up eyecups. This binocular is also lightweight at just 1.4 pounds (0.6 kilograms).

The Celestron Outland X 10X42 binoculars are well-rated on Amazon at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Users have commented that its large objective lens and large zoom can be useful when observing night sky objects. Others have said that it is a great purchase for beginners who do not want to splurge on their first major binocular purchase.

If you are looking for a binocular so that you can make night sky observations, check out our stargazing with binoculars guide for beginners.

