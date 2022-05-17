These beginner telescopes from Celestron are on sale for under $100 at Amazon

Amazon is currently holding a sale on a couple of beginner telescopes from Celestron and they're under $100. If you're trying your hand at stargazing or know a budding astronomer, now is the time to cash in on a couple of great deals.

At a time when prices seem to be rising everywhere you turn, discounts on beginner scopes are most welcome. Celestron's AstroMaster LT 70AZ is 50% off (now $79.99) and the Celestron 70mm travel scope is over $13 off and both deliver on that assured quality that you get with Celestron telescopes.

We like these two telescopes and their prices a lot, in fact, they both feature in our budget telescopes under $500 guide. You'll find plenty of great telescope deals in there and if you're looking for a new bit of skywatching equipment then check out the best telescopes for the best gear on the market. However, if it's these two telescopes that catch your eye, you'll be pleased to know they're easy to set up and use as well as the quality of optics that make them a great choice for any beginner.

Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ Telescope $159.95 now $79.99 on Amazon. Save $80 on an excellent starter telescope that comes pre-assembled so it's hassle-free to set up. It's also easy to use as it comes with access to software so you know where to look and what to find in the night sky. There's a panhandle for smooth tracking too and the optics offer crystal clear views of whatever it is you choose to look at.

Celestron 70mm Travel Scope Telescope $109.95 now $96.32 on Amazon. Save over $13 on a great starter telescope. It's lightweight and portable so you can take it wherever you go, plus it comes with a large objective lens, two powerful eyepieces, a tripod and access to useful stargazing software.

The Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ boasts some pretty good features, especially given the price. A quick and easy no-tool setup, a StarPointer and a panhandle for controlled and smooth tracking. The all-coated glass optics offer clear views of the night sky and a tray for the storage of accessories is included too, which makes the telescope and its 50% saving more valuable.

Celestron's 70mm Travel Scope also offers tremendous specs and has portability as its main feature, making it superb for a starter telescope. A 70mm objective lens, two eyepieces (10mm and 20mm) and a tripod make this great value for money. If that wasn't enough you also get access to top skywatching software so you'll know exactly what you're looking at and where to find it. Getting this telescope for under $100 is pretty good, especially for anyone looking to try their hand at astronomy.

There's no denying that prices are on the rise around the world right now so it's encouraging to see the cost of these telescopes come down. If you're looking for a telescope to try your hand at astronomy, now could be the time.

